Teen arrested for alleged arson fire in Albany

Albany Police arrested a 13-year-old boy last Friday on charges of arson.

The arrest happened a day after Albany Fire was called to a large field fire that was reported to be 20 feet from nearby residences and businesses.

First responders say when they arrived, several people were trying to fight the fire with garden hoses. A farmer brought their water truck to help.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out. The farmer estimates the fire damaged 5 acres.

Police say an investigation determined the fire was intentional. The teen suspect was arrested and lodged at the Linn Benton Juvenile Detention Center.

