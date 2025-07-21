Oregon offering emergency kits, power stations to older adults, people with disabilities

This story originally appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle and is used with permission.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is offering free emergency kits and power stations for older adults and qualified people with physical disabilities.

With support from the American Rescue Plan Act, the department is offering 18,000 emergency kits and 1,200 power stations for older adults and people with physical disabilities who get Medicaid in-home support.

The department first began offering these kinds of kits during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many older adults and people with disabilities sought help for important medical and safety equipment. The supplies are to help people during emergencies such as wildfires, heat waves and floods, according to a department press release.

The emergency kits include flashlights, blankets, first aid items, food and other supplies. The power stations are portable and have rechargeable batteries.

Qualified adults must be receiving long-term services and support through the state’s Office of Aging and People with Disabilities and some county governments. Qualified adults interested must contact their case manager or call or visit the local office where they receive aging and disability services.

Contact information for state and county offices providing services through the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities is found at the Oregon Department of Human Services website.