Gas prices set record high in Oregon, including Eugene

Gas prices have reached another record high in Oregon, according to AAA.

Average prices across the state last week were $4.85 per gallon. The average price in the Eugene area was $4.82.

AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds said with a 16-cent per gallon rise in the price last week, it’s very possible Oregon will see an average of $5 per gallon by the beginning of summer. But she said unlike during a short-term situation such as a pipeline outage or hurricane, the war in Ukraine makes it hard to know what will happen next.

“On top of the heartbreak and the tragedy going on in that nation, it is just impossible to try to predict how long the conflict might last, and what lasting impact it’s going to have on crude oil prices,” she said.

Only four states have higher average prices than Oregon. The states with higher prices include Washington and California. The national average is $4.37 per gallon.