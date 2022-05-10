© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Gas prices set record high in Oregon, including Eugene

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM PDT
Gas prices May 10 2022
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Average gas prices in Oregon have hit a record high of $4.85/gal, though some stations--like this one in Keizer--were charging well above the state average on Tuesday.

Gas prices have reached another record high in Oregon, according to AAA.

Average prices across the state last week were $4.85 per gallon. The average price in the Eugene area was $4.82.

AAA spokesperson Marie Dodds said with a 16-cent per gallon rise in the price last week, it’s very possible Oregon will see an average of $5 per gallon by the beginning of summer. But she said unlike during a short-term situation such as a pipeline outage or hurricane, the war in Ukraine makes it hard to know what will happen next.

“On top of the heartbreak and the tragedy going on in that nation, it is just impossible to try to predict how long the conflict might last, and what lasting impact it’s going to have on crude oil prices,” she said.

Only four states have higher average prices than Oregon. The states with higher prices include Washington and California. The national average is $4.37 per gallon.

Tags

Economy & Business gas pricesMarie Dodds
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman