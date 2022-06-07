© 2022 KLCC

Economy & Business

Umpqua Community College hires new leader for its wine program

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM PDT
Joel Goodwillie
Umpqua Community College
Joel Goodwillie

Umpqua Community College has hired a new head of its on-campus winery. Joel Goodwillie will take the reins of the college’s Southern Oregon Wine Institute after a long career in the wine industry, including as the owner of a winery in the Columbia Gorge. The institute helps students learn the winemaking trade as well as supports the region’s wine industry.

“Joel’s passion for the wine industry is complemented by his passion for helping others looking to enter the field. Such leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for the position, as we have no doubt he will inspire the next generation of vintners,” said Robin Van Winkle, Dean of Community Education and Partnerships for the college in a press release announcing Goodwillie's hire.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
