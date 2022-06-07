Umpqua Community College hires new leader for its wine program

Umpqua Community College has hired a new head of its on-campus winery. Joel Goodwillie will take the reins of the college’s Southern Oregon Wine Institute after a long career in the wine industry, including as the owner of a winery in the Columbia Gorge. The institute helps students learn the winemaking trade as well as supports the region’s wine industry.

“Joel’s passion for the wine industry is complemented by his passion for helping others looking to enter the field. Such leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for the position, as we have no doubt he will inspire the next generation of vintners,” said Robin Van Winkle, Dean of Community Education and Partnerships for the college in a press release announcing Goodwillie's hire.

