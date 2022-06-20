Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay.

In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage . That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.

The Oregon Employment Department says roughly five percent of Oregon’s hourly workers earn the minimum wage.

This is the seventh and final increase that was written into the 2016 law. Next year, minimum wage increases will once again be indexed to inflation, though urban and rural areas will still have different rates.

"It's not going to be a fixed (increase) like it has been for the last several years," said Bob Uhlenkott, a researcher with the Oregon Employment Department. "Now it will float, based on the Consumer Price Index."

Oregon’s rate remains among the highest minimum wages in the nation.