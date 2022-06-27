© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Senator Wyden visits Eugene to tout his Big Oil Surtax

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT
Wyden
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
At Monday's press conference, Wyden heard from Brian Steffen, left, from the YMCA and Tom Mulhern, right, from Food for Lane County, about how gas prices affect parents who rely on childcare and Meals on Wheels drivers, respectively.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden was in Eugene today (Monday) to pitch a bill he said would bring down gas prices. He calls his proposal the Big Oil Surtax. It would change federal tax laws to penalize oil companies that buy back large amounts of stock or use accounting tricks to make their profits appear smaller.

On the other hand, Wyden said, “If the big oil companies are investing in productivity, efficiency, buying new equipment for example that’s cleaner and greener, or just generally making smart investments, those won’t be taxed.”

Wyden, a democrat who Chairs the Senate Finance Committee, said this approach is different than anything else that’s been tried. He said it would target specific practices rather than add an excise tax that then can get passed on to consumers.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
