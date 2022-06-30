Fireworks vendors face restrictions and price hikes

Fireworks vendors in Eugene are facing heightened challenges ahead of this year’s Independence Day.

Fireworks can now be purchased for use on July 3rd and July 4th, but a ban enacted in 2021 still prohibits them in South Eugene.

Mary McCarty is a vendor for TNT Fireworks at a stand on Coburg Road. She says that business has been slower since the ban, but she expects a surge closer to Independence Day.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues have driven up costs for consumers nationwide. McCarty says that she has faced public backlash.

“I wish people [understood] that we are here to raise money. We're not the ones that set the prices. This is what we get from TNT.”

Eugene will allow the use of small fireworks in eligible areas without a permit. Violators can face fines or jail time.

Nathan Wilk, KLCC News.