© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Fireworks vendors face restrictions and price hikes

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:47 PM PDT
fireworks.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A firework selection at a TNT-branded stand in Eugene. Fireworks can now be sold in some areas of the city.

Fireworks vendors in Eugene are facing heightened challenges ahead of this year’s Independence Day.

Fireworks can now be purchased for use on July 3rd and July 4th, but a ban enacted in 2021 still prohibits them in South Eugene.

Mary McCarty is a vendor for TNT Fireworks at a stand on Coburg Road. She says that business has been slower since the ban, but she expects a surge closer to Independence Day.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues have driven up costs for consumers nationwide. McCarty says that she has faced public backlash.

“I wish people [understood] that we are here to raise money. We're not the ones that set the prices. This is what we get from TNT.”

Eugene will allow the use of small fireworks in eligible areas without a permit. Violators can face fines or jail time.

Nathan Wilk, KLCC News.

Tags

Economy & Business Firework banIndependence DayJuly 4th
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk