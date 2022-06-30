© 2022 KLCC

New bus lines quicken Portland-Eugene travel

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:55 AM PDT
The Amtrak Station in downtown Eugene. New bus lines will allow Portland travelers to get to Eugene more directly.

New express bus routes will serve travelers between Portland and Eugene this summer, The Oregon Department of Transportation announced. Effective July 1, POINT is reviving two daily bus routes which were suspended during the pandemic.

These buses will only stop in Portland, Salem and Eugene, responding to rider concerns about travel time in the Willamette valley. They will run throughout the summer, with further plans yet undecided.

The routes were announced ahead of the World Athletic Championships being held in Eugene, with an estimated 200-thousand people attending the event. Additionally, fares have been decreased 15% given economic conditions, which have seen gas prices soar near 6-dollars a gallon in some areas. Tickets are available from Amtrak, with the new schedule and additional information available from oregon.point.com.

