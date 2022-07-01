© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT
ODEF
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The downtown office for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations.

In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.

Fined parties must either pay or file an appeal within 20 days after getting notice of the penalty.

Economy & Business Oregon Department of Environmental Qualitypollution
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk