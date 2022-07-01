Oregon companies fined for environmental violations

Four Oregon companies were collectively fined over $78,000 for environmental violations.

In May, the state Department of Environmental Quality fined Selmet Incorporated in Albany roughly $62,000 for abandoning flammable, hazardous waste. And the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company received more than $10,00 dollars in fines for dumping foreign freshwater into local sources, which could potentially introduce invasive species into coastal Oregon.

Fined parties must either pay or file an appeal within 20 days after getting notice of the penalty.