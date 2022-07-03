United Way funds coalitions to tackle some of Lane County's toughest problems

Sometimes, the challenges that face communities are just too big for one organization to tackle alone. With that in mind, United Way of Lane County has just awarded $300-thousand dollars in Coalition Grants-- to help groups work collectively to solve big problems.

Housing. Violence prevention. Childcare. Food security.. These four issues are where selected coalitions will focus their efforts over the next year.

Jared Pruch is Director of Community Impact with United Way. He said, “you can see the breadth of those issues, really focused around the needs of kids and families and some of the big, challenging, complex issues that we face in Lane County.”

United Way of Lane County The four new coalitions were selected to work on issues which recognize the vision of United Way of Lane County: to create a community where all kids are successful in school and life.

Each coalition is made up of numerous non-profit agencies doing their part. The organizations Be Your Best, Hope and Safety Alliance (formerly Womespace,) FOOD for Lane County, and Lane Community Health Council, will each act as the backbone for their respective coalition.

Starting July 1, the following four coalitions will each receive $75,000 grants for the 2022-23 year:



South Lane Child Care Coalition: funding will facilitate a community needs assessment about how the lack of safe, high-quality childcare impacts the health of families and the South Lane economy. Data collected will inform highest priorities (e.g. space, facilities, staffing, training, etc.), for the community to address. Coalition partners include Be Your Best, 90by30, Friends of Cottage Grove Public Library, South Lane School District Family Resource Center, Family Relief Nursery, Head Start of South Lane, Cottage Grove Public Library, Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, Lane Quality Connections, PeaceHealth, Oregon Social Learning Center (OSLC)

Pruch said contributions from individual, business, and corporate donors are what make these grants possible. To support these programs and United Way’s broader efforts to ensure kids’ success, community members and businesses can donate, volunteer, and become sponsors of United Way’s work at www.unitedwaylane.org or by calling 541-741-6000.