Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eugene businesses gear up for track tourism

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 11, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT
Emily Jensen owns Thinking Tree Spirits, a distillery in Eugene. She is preparing for an influx of customers.

As The World Athletics Championships approach, business owners are hoping for an influx of customers.

Emily Jensen owns a distillery in Eugene. She’s been stockpiling supplies and planning for a year. She says this revenue will go towards opening a new location in the fall.

Jensen says many businesses are still struggling with staffing and supply chain issues, as potential stress on the city has fueled pessimism.

“We're going to have transportation issues, we're going to have infrastructure issues as far as being able to take care of all of these people, and I’d really like to encourage the community of Eugene to participate.”

Business owner Pam Newhouse took the offer to clean for medical services during the event because it will provide employees with up to 70 hours a week in overtime. She’s encouraging other businesses to get involved.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program.
