Eugene businesses gear up for track tourism

As The World Athletics Championships approach, business owners are hoping for an influx of customers.

Emily Jensen owns a distillery in Eugene. She’s been stockpiling supplies and planning for a year. She says this revenue will go towards opening a new location in the fall.

Jensen says many businesses are still struggling with staffing and supply chain issues, as potential stress on the city has fueled pessimism.

“We're going to have transportation issues, we're going to have infrastructure issues as far as being able to take care of all of these people, and I’d really like to encourage the community of Eugene to participate.”

Business owner Pam Newhouse took the offer to clean for medical services during the event because it will provide employees with up to 70 hours a week in overtime. She’s encouraging other businesses to get involved.