New housing development would bend Eugene height restrictions

New plans would expand housing near the 5th Street Market in Eugene.

The two developments would be seven stories tall and create 325 housing units. Developer Obie Companies is requesting a height exemption to build to 95-feet, which they said would make the project economically feasible.

Monday night, City Council discussed the request and its likely impact on the view of Skinner Butte. Councilor Mike Clark shared his support for building upwards to create housing density.

“It's time we recognize that growing up in our downtown, as we've long planned to do now, requires us to ease up on our height limitations.”

Councilor Alan Zelenka said height exemptions should be rare, while Councilor Matt Keating criticized plans to price the apartments at market rates, which he called unaffordable.

City Council has not yet voted on the request.