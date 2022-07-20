© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

New housing development would bend Eugene height restrictions

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM PDT
site better.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
The proposed site of development next to the Eugene Electric Station.

New plans would expand housing near the 5th Street Market in Eugene.

The two developments would be seven stories tall and create 325 housing units. Developer Obie Companies is requesting a height exemption to build to 95-feet, which they said would make the project economically feasible.

Monday night, City Council discussed the request and its likely impact on the view of Skinner Butte. Councilor Mike Clark shared his support for building upwards to create housing density.

“It's time we recognize that growing up in our downtown, as we've long planned to do now, requires us to ease up on our height limitations.”

Councilor Alan Zelenka said height exemptions should be rare, while Councilor Matt Keating criticized plans to price the apartments at market rates, which he called unaffordable.

City Council has not yet voted on the request.

Tags

Economy & Business 5th street market expansion
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk