New permanent supportive housing community opening in Eugene

Homes for Good is opening a new permanent supportive housing community called The Nel. Located on 11th and Charnelton, The Nel has 45 studio units. It’s the third building developed by Homes for Good that provides housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness.

Executive Director Jacob Fox explains why they’re building these housing communities.

“There are thousands of people experiencing chronic homelessness and that’s why Homes for Good takes its role so seriously,” said Fox. “And so that more people experiencing chronic homelessness have a safe home to live in and heal and grow as humans.”

A long term housing plan is created for each resident, who is anticipated to stay roughly 1-3 years before moving on.

“But if someone needs the supportive services, they do have a long-term lease and they can stay as long as they need to,” said Fox.

In addition to the individual units, the ground floor provides space for residents to take advantage of supportive services and healing activities.

Homes for Good has plans in the works for more of this type of housing.

Federal and local officials will be present for an opening celebration that will be held on August 1 at 10am. Fox says these officials will discuss how permanent supportive housing can help save taxpayers money in the long run.

They will also be creating welcome bundles for the residents who will move in approximately 5 at a time. The hope is to create a smooth transition and set residents up for success.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.