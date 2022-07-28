© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Cannabis prices hit low despite inflation

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM PDT
DSC_0017.JPG
Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission
A commercial cannabis plant. In June, one pound averaged $4,536.

Economic inflation has driven up prices on grocery store shelves and gas pumps this year, but cannabis prices have actually fallen.

In June, cannabis hit its lowest value since late 2019, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission reports. Revenue also fell from a 2021 high.

Eugene businesses say customers are still coming, but they are buying less. Mark Pettinger of the OLCC’s Recreational Marijuana Program said inflation and exhausted stimulus have tempered customer demand.

“The discretionary income that they'd accumulated or had available during the onset of the pandemic, they're now having to spend on other expenses.”

Last year’s harvest shattered previous records. Excess cannabis can be preserved in shelf-stable products, but if demand isn’t high enough, growers may be forced to throw it away.

Pettinger said Oregon cannabis businesses are pinched by federal restrictions, but adds the industry is still trending towards long-term growth.

Tags

Economy & Business cannabis
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk