© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Oregon announces meat inspection program

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM PDT
44288421090_01ab023579_k.jpg
Preston Keres
/
United States Department of Agriculture
A USDA worker inspects a facility. Oregon's new program will support smaller facilities that have been waiting on USDA approval.

Oregon is launching its own meat inspection program, which is expected to expedite meat distribution across the state.

Oregon’s State Meat Inspection Program is aimed at small businesses the USDA does not have capacity for. It will approve facilities to distribute products. Rusty Rock is the Program Director for Food Safety at the state Department of Agriculture, which is running the project.

“We have the capability and the desire to bring along the smaller facilities and offer that one-on-one point of contact that was really missing.”

Rock said farmers will be able to work with new, nearby processing partners, bolstering local economies and reducing transportation emissions.

The program is approved by the USDA and must comply with federal regulations. It received $2 million from the state legislature. Rock said a timeline is uncertain, as the department needs to train new inspectors.

Tags

Economy & Business meat industryLocal Businesses
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
See stories by Nathan Wilk