Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Crowdfunding program supports Eugene businesses

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 19, 2022 at 12:17 AM PDT
mathieu-stern-1zO4O3Z0UJA-unsplash.jpg
Mathieu Stern
/
Unsplash
Through RAINcap, the public can invest in Eugene businesses. According to Amy Wells, the CFO of Arable Brewing Company, their interest rates are lower than standard bank loans.

A new crowdfunding program is underway to help Eugeneans invest in local businesses.

RAINcap mentors local entrepreneurs, helping them to refine their business models and apply to Republic, an investment crowdfunding platform.

There, investors can buy in for as little as $100. They are reimbursed through equity or interest, while Republic takes a fee.

Caroline Cummings is the CEO of RAIN Eugene, which leads the project. She said most Oregon businesses can’t access traditional capital, particularly in underserved communities.

”They can't get traditional loans. They don't have family wealth. And they can't go to the traditional venture capital. They're stuck in the middle.”

For investor safety, Republic has an acceptance rate less than 5%. But Cummings wants to raise that number to 75% for her partners.

Arable Brewing Company was the first business to be approved. Friday night, it will host a campaign kick-off event at The Better Living Room by Ninkasi Brewing.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
