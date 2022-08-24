Eugene YMCA crunched for child care staff

The Eugene Family YMCA is facing a staff shortage as the school year approaches. The Y needs 35 more childcare workers to run its popular after-school programs. That's more than a third of the 100 total employees needed to operate at full capacity.

The YMCA is Lane County’s largest child care provider, with 22 after-school programs serving students from pre-K to fifth grade in the Eugene 4J, South Lane and Bethel School Districts.

Holly Kriz Anderson is Senior Director of Youth Programs. She told KLCC, “Our plan is to open on September 6th and 7th, even if it means we have our office staff out there running programs. So we’re just trying everything we can to get the positions filled and to get the word out there.” She emphasized people need to be qualified to be hired. Staff must have some background working in summer camps, coaching or other education experience.

She said to attract applicants, they’ve tried things like social media posts, having college student employees speak to their education classmates, and offering incentives for referrals.

Demand is high for after school care—Kriz Anderson said their waiting list is in the triple digits, and that every child care program in the county has similar issues. She said the Y has to balance keeping costs low for working families who need care, and paying high enough wages to attract employees.

The Eugene Family YMCA's "Careers" page is here.

