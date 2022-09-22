Slight uptick in gas prices in Eugene-Springfield is due to a variety of factors

After 14 straight weeks of falling gas prices, the cost at the pump has ticked up a bit across the country, and in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Triple-A spokesperson Marie Dodds said it’s due to a variety of things, including volatile crude oil prices from the war in Ukraine.

Dodds told KLCC, “The other big factors are the potential for a major storm that could barrel down on oil and gas infrastructure. We are now seeing that potential with a storm that could hit the Gulf of Mexico in the near future. The other big factor of course is supply and demand.”

Dodds said demand is sluggish lately, but supply is decreasing. She said some refineries in the U.S. are 50 to 100 years old, and it’s maintenance season. She noted there have been refinery issues in California, and those disruptions affect the prices here.

Prices in Eugene and Springfield went up two cents to an average of $4.52 a gallon this week. Dodds said that’s still some of the cheapest gasoline since early March.