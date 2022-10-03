Lincoln County’s economic future to be discussed at summit this month

The post-pandemic economy in Lincoln County will be the subject of a summit in Newport later this month.

Organizers expect the gathering to draw more than four dozen local business leaders. One of the themes of the inaugural Greater Lincoln Economic Summit will be looking at ways to make Lincoln County more hospitable to entrepreneurs.

Paul Schuytema, the executive director of the Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, said one of the goals is to help the business community move forward after more than two years of upheaval.

“Let’s not beat a dead horse as far as all the things that we lost during the pandemic, but let's look to the future," he said. "We were incredibly resilient. How can we learn from that, and what opportunities present themselves?”

The Economic Development Alliance is teaming up with the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce in sponsoring the event, which is open to both chamber members and non-chamber members alike.

The summit will be held October 20th at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport. Pre-registration is required.

