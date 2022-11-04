© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Income inequality in Oregon reached record high during pandemic

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT
Money
Pixabay
The top 0.1% of earners saw the largest percentage gain in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Income inequality in Oregon broke state records during the pandemic, according to new tax data. KLCC’s

During 2020, the estimated median income of Oregonians fell. However, the top one-percent of earners, which included the billionaire owners of Nike and Columbia, saw average gains of over 11%.

This analysis comes from the Oregon Center for Public Policy. Josh Lehner, an economist with the state, said preliminary data shows an even larger gap in 2021.

But Lehner said income inequality may now be lessening, as the stock market cools and raises for the lowest earners outpace inflation.

“The tight labor market, where it's hard to find workers, is generating some pretty substantial wage gains.”

Lehner said Oregon’s conditions are consistent with national trends. Tyler Mac Innis, an analyst with the OCPP, is encouraging the state to increase taxes on top earners.

Tags
Economy & Business income inequalityOregon Center for Public PolicyOregon taxes
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk