Willamette Pass Resort changed ownership. What does it mean for skiers?

Last month, Willamette Pass Resort entered into a new joint venture for its operations.

Mountain Capital Partners operates 11 ski areas in the southwest, including Snowbowl in Arizona and Brian Head in Utah. Stacey Glaser, Head of Marketing, says they were attracted by Willamette Pass’s culture. She told KLCC, “Willamette Pass was an incredible, and is an incredible opportunity. The owner, Tim Wiper, has been incredibly aggressive and a visionary. He’s done so many firsts, and that in and of itself was really attractive to us.”

Glaser said they continue to work with Wiper, the resort’s owner since 1982, who introduced the biggest and fastest chairlift in the state. Though their mantra is “skiing first,” she said in coming years, they’ll explore other uses like mountain biking.

The company prides itself on early openings, and Glaser said the tentative first ski day is in early December.

Mountain Capital Partners is excited to expand into the Pacifiic Northwest. The company offers a “Power Pass” which includes free season passes for kids 12 and younger. Glaser said skiers can expect variable, demand-based pricing as well. There will also be changes to customer service, and increased communication including a snow report and a newsletter. The branding will remain the same: The company likes to retain the unique culture of each of its destinations.