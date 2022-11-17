© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Eugene Starbucks workers stage “Red Cup Rebellion” to promote union bargaining

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST
ONSTRIKE.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Customers at some Eugene locations were greeted by union-made red cups, which shared information about bargaining efforts.

Many Starbucks locations across Eugene were closed Thursday, as union workers went on strike on what would be one of the busiest days of the year.

Seven local locations have joined a nationwide effort by Starbucks Workers United to pressure the company to the bargaining table.

Employee Reez Alexander was among those picketing at the 7th and Washington store.

“We have done our end—’hey, we'd like to bargain’—and Starbucks has just left us on read.”

This morning, Starbucks nationwide began offering their usual limited edition, holiday-themed cups. But Alexander said employees don’t benefit from the influx of customers.

The union wants protections against pay reductions, guaranteed schedules for employees, and labor management committees in every store.

Meanwhile, Starbucks executive vice president of communications, A.J. Jones disputed claims that the company has been uncooperative in bargaining efforts.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
