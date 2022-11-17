Eugene Starbucks workers stage “Red Cup Rebellion” to promote union bargaining

Many Starbucks locations across Eugene were closed Thursday, as union workers went on strike on what would be one of the busiest days of the year.

Seven local locations have joined a nationwide effort by Starbucks Workers United to pressure the company to the bargaining table.

Employee Reez Alexander was among those picketing at the 7th and Washington store.

“We have done our end—’hey, we'd like to bargain’—and Starbucks has just left us on read.”

This morning, Starbucks nationwide began offering their usual limited edition, holiday-themed cups. But Alexander said employees don’t benefit from the influx of customers.

The union wants protections against pay reductions, guaranteed schedules for employees, and labor management committees in every store.

Meanwhile, Starbucks executive vice president of communications, A.J. Jones disputed claims that the company has been uncooperative in bargaining efforts.

