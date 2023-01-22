Grant applications open for small businesses affected by COVID-19

Small businesses affected by COVID-19 can apply for grants offered by a state agency in conjunction with the CCD Business Development Corporation based in Coos Bay. The Statewide Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Assistance program received $3 million in federal funds from the Oregon Community Development Block Grant program. Applications are open from January 23rd to January 27th, and will be processed on a lottery system. Grant awards range between $2,500 and $30,000.

Jeremy McVeety is a project manager with Business Oregon, the state agency and partner in this program. He said a lottery system is the most equitable and accessible for applicants.

“Low and moderate income business owners or those who employ low and moderate income, they may have more trouble getting an application in or getting it in on time,” McVeety said. “So, should there be more applications than we can fund, it gives them a fair shot, versus a first in, first out type of a setup.”

The grant award selections are expected in February, with the funding distributed in March.