Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Tax filing season is now underway

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST
This year's tax return season is officially underway.

Tax filing season is officially underway. Both the Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS have started accepting personal income tax returns.

Both the state and federal agencies urge taxpayers to file their returns electronically. Depending on your age and income, several companies offer free online filing. The Oregon Department of Revenue and the IRS website offer links to free-file options, as well as to organizations that offer free tax preparation assistance.

Filing online is also the fastest way to get a refund. But even if you submit your returns immediately, you won’t get a refund until February 15 at the earliest. That’s due to a policy meant to cut down on fraudulent refunds.

The deadline to file your state and local taxes this year, or to request an extension, is April 18.

Economy & Business Oregon Department of RevenueInternal Revenue Servicetax returnsOregon taxes
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
