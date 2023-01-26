© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

Dungeness crab season has a stuttered start

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM PST
Hallmark fisheries
Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission
Hallmark Fisheries in Charleston, Port of Coos Bay

During the last Dungeness crab season, everything that could go right, went right. This year so far, it’s the opposite. That’s according to Tim Novotny, Executive Director of Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Commission.

He said the season for Oregon’s most valuable fishery started six weeks late on January 15th, and still isn’t open north of Manzanita or south of Coos Bay. In addition, the first week saw severe storms, and prices are half of what they were last year—due to a variety of factors.

However, Novotny told KLCC, “On the positive side, the crab that is coming in seems to be big, delicious beautiful-looking crab, and there seems to be a good abundance of it out there from what we’ve seen so far. So that’s been the silver lining on the start of the season.”

Novotny said last year’s harvest broke records, netting about $180 million dollars of economic benefit for the state. The season runs through mid-August, so, Novotny said, there’s time for the situation to improve.

Dockside
Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission
2023 Dungeness Crab harvest

Tags
Economy & Business Oregon Dungeness crab CommissionTim Novotny
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
