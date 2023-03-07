Oregon job numbers: January's unemployment rate still flat at 4.8%

Oregon’s unemployment rate was at 4.8% in January—this according to job numbers released Tuesday by the state’s Employment Department. The last time Oregon’s jobless rate was higher was in July 2021 when unemployment was at 5.1%.

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer offers some context. “Oregon’s unemployment rate rose by a full percentage point over the past year," she said in a recorded statement. "Despite that uptick in unemployment, we’ve still seen strong job gains. Oregon employers added nearly 71,000 jobs to non-farm payrolls over the past year.”

The largest job gains in January were in health care and social assistance, followed by professional and business services. The only major industry with a job loss in January was private educational services.

Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate in January was 3.4%, its lowest level in more than 50 years.

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the next statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for February on Tuesday, March 21.

