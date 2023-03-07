© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

Oregon job numbers: January's unemployment rate still flat at 4.8%

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM PST
unemployment.jpg
Unsplash
Oregon’s unemployment rate was 4.8% in January, matching the state’s revised unemployment rates for October, November and December of 2022.

Oregon’s unemployment rate was at 4.8% in January—this according to job numbers released Tuesday by the state’s Employment Department. The last time Oregon’s jobless rate was higher was in July 2021 when unemployment was at 5.1%.

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer offers some context. “Oregon’s unemployment rate rose by a full percentage point over the past year," she said in a recorded statement. "Despite that uptick in unemployment, we’ve still seen strong job gains. Oregon employers added nearly 71,000 jobs to non-farm payrolls over the past year.”

The largest job gains in January were in health care and social assistance, followed by professional and business services. The only major industry with a job loss in January was private educational services.

Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate in January was 3.4%, its lowest level in more than 50 years.

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the next statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for February on Tuesday, March 21.

To file a claim for unemployment benefits or get more information about unemployment programs, visit OED Unemployment | Unemployment Information (oregon.gov)

Economy & Business
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert