Creswell hazelnut farmers among Oregon agribusinesses that receive marketing boost

Farmers and ranchers in Oregon have won over $2 million dollars in new federal grant money. One local business owner is celebrating the news.

For nearly ten years, My Brothers' Farm in Creswell has grown organic hazelnuts. Now, they’re receiving $250,000 to process and market their product. It’s part of the USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grant program, which primarily helps small businesses get food to market.

Ben Larson is a co-owner and operator at the farm. He said investing in hazelnuts is expensive.

“There is a lot of front end processing needed to get your kernel to market, because they come in this hefty shell that needs to be washed and dried and sized and shelled and separated,” he said.

Larson said the farm already has dedicated customers at local markets and through their website. But he said this money will fund promotional videos and get their hazelnuts into more grocery stores.

According to Larson, the farm is still recovering from a 2018 drought which caused the dieback of some crops. It takes several years after planting for a hazelnut tree to begin producing.

“We didn't lose those trees completely with a lot of them, but we have had to basically restart their growth," he said. "So instead of being six-foot wide, they're just second-year suckers that are taking longer.”

The farm is one of 11 in the state that were included in this round of funding. In addition to My Brothers' Farm, the following Oregon agricultural businesses received grants, according to a press release from U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.