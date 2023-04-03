Pandemic EBT cards to be sent to Oregon families with eligible children

Between now and the end of May, additional food benefits will be issued for eligible children in Oregon.

The Pandemic EBT program is headed by the Oregon Department of Human Services. It seeks to supplement the impact COVID-19 has had on families who depended on school programs for food security.

DHS spokesperson Jake Sunderland said food security is crucial for childhood development.

“If children don’t have access to quality, nutritious food and get their basic needs met, they’re not going to be able to grow and learn and meet their full human potential," Sunderland said. "And we’re really grateful to be able to provide this additional food support to children.”

Sunderland added that this is not a program where you need to apply to receive benefits, so it’s important to keep an eye on the mail if you have a child that’s eligible for P-EBT.

You can contact the Pandemic EBT call center at 844-673-7328 with any questions about the program.