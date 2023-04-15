Oregon’s minimum wage will climb by 70 cents an hour starting July 1

Oregon’s minimum wage will increase by 70 cents per hour on July 1, but the new rate workers get paid depends on where they live in the state.

Oregon’s baseline minimum wage will climb from $13.50 per hour to $14.20, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries announced Friday afternoon.

In the Portland metro area, where state law sets the local minimum wage at $1.25 per hour more than the baseline, the new hourly minimum will climb to $15.45.

And in rural counties, where the local minimum wage is $1 per hour less than the state’s baseline, the new minimum will climb to $13.20.

Each year, state law requires Oregon’s labor commissioner to calculate new minimum wage levels based on annualized inflation rates, rounded to the nearest 5 cents. The consumer price index climbed 5% from March 2022 to March 2023.

Last year, roughly 5% of hourly workers in Oregon were earning the minimum wage.

