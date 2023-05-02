General Mills recalls certain bags of Gold Medal flour, including some sold in Oregon

A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections has been linked to flour.

The Centers for Disease Control and Infection identified Gold Medal flour as the source of this outbreak.

On April 28th, General Mills recalled the following products, which have “better if used by” dates of March 27 & 28, 2024:

- 5 & 10 pound bags of ‘Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour,’

- 2 & 5 pound bags of ‘Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour.’

A total of 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states, including Oregon & California. Three people have been hospitalized.

The CDC says don’t eat, sell or bake with recalled flour. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it.

The full announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is available here.