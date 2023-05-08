© 2023 KLCC

Economy & Business

Greenhill Humane Society would stop accepting cats from Eugene residents under new contract

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM PDT
CROPPEDCAT.jpg
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Greenhill Humane Society serves nearly 4,000 animals each year, according to Director of Operations Sash Elliott. That includes cats, dogs and multiple other species of specialty animals.

Lane County’s largest animal shelter would stop accepting the majority of cats from Eugene under a new budget proposal from the city.

Greenhill Humane Society is in Eugene, and provides adoption and crisis services for the surrounding region.

Under a proposed new contract, Eugene residents would no longer be able to bring cats to the shelter themselves. Instead, Greenhill would only accept drop-offs from animal welfare officers.

Additionally, Greenhill would have to turn away all other animals from Eugene except dogs, including Guinea pigs, lizards and rabbits.

These changes are tied to Eugene’s biennial budget proposal, which would cut city funding to Greenhill in half. This would be an 8% reduction to the shelter’s total budget.

Greenhill’s Executive Director Cary Lieberman said local leaders should reconsider.

“Defunding, not prioritizing animal welfare, will have a negative impact on this community," said Leiberman. "And Greenhill does not want to see that happen.”

City representatives said they have to cut spending amidst financial challenges. If approved, the budget would take effect July 1.

The new contract would not affect Greenhill’s donation rules for animals from other parts of Lane County.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
