Oregon’s unemployment rate drops in April

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped in April.

The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday that the jobless rate fell to an even 4.0 percent last month. That’s nearly a half-percentage point drop from the month before.

"Oregon's unemployment rate remains low by historical standards," said State employment economist Gail Krumenauer. "And Oregon continues to see job growth. Employers have added about 38,000 jobs over the past year."

But not all sectors have experienced growth recently.

“Over the past 12 months, we saw a decline of 2,200 jobs in retail trade, and we saw a loss of about 2,000 jobs each in financial activities and in transportation, warehousing and utilities,” said Krumenauer.

Oregon’s unemployment rate remains slightly above the national average, which was 3.4% in April.

