Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Economy & Business

Recycling options broaden in Lane County

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM PDT
A young girl puts a bag into a recycling box on a doorstep. Her mother crouches on the right.
Sanipac
Recycle Plus provides canvas bags to separate all the accepted materials. Collection is every two weeks.

Since 2018, when China stopped accepting recycling from the U.S., domestic programs have begun to fill the gap.

It’s been a year since Lane County curbside recycling started taking some number 1 and number 2 plastics. A couple of newer programs now accept additional items.

Emily Zechentmayer is Sanipac’s Master Recycler. She said their Recycle Plus program is in its pilot stage. “The most popular item that I’m seeing is number 5 plastics," she said. "There’s just so many out there. Pill bottles, takeout containers, the plastic cups you get at Dutch Brothers, as well as plastic film is a really big one.”

Film, said Zechentmayer, is thin, stretchable plastic like grocery bags. Recycle Plus also collects fabric, batteries, and styrofoam. For now, it’s only serving about 200 single-residence homes. Zechentmayer says they would like to add businesses in the future, as well as multi-family units.

EcoGeneration out of Cottage Grove holds take-back events there and in Creswell for many plastics and other items, such as ink cartridges. They also have a drop-off program by appointment.

Lane County Transfer Stations take things like scrap metal and motor oil for free, and mattresses and tires for a fee. For more information, visit their website.

Tags
Economy & Business SanipacLane County Waste Managementrecycling
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
