Corvallis and Albany newspapers will soon cut print editions along with other changes

The publisher of newspapers in Corvallis and Albany recently announced some significant changes are coming for both publications.

In a May 28 column, publisher Penny Rosenberg told readers of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald they will soon see a reduction in their print editions. Both papers, which started in the 1860s, will move to a three-day-a week publication schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

What’s more, the papers are shifting delivery methods from traditional carriers to the U.S. Mail.

The changes start June 27.

Rosenburg cited variations in news consumption habits, advertising trends, increased newsprint costs and the job market as reasons for the shifts.

Telling readers that a “larger paper is coming soon,” Rosenburg wrote in her column that every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

On the four days a week that newspapers are not printed, Rosenburg said the electronic or E-edition will include news of the day, comics and puzzles. However, it will be a condensed version of the traditional daily news report.

Corvallis Gazette-Times