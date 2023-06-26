© 2023 KLCC

Economy & Business

Corvallis and Albany newspapers will soon cut print editions along with other changes

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 26, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT
A stack of newspapers
Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash
Starting June 27, the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald will both reduce print editions to three per week.

The publisher of newspapers in Corvallis and Albany recently announced some significant changes are coming for both publications.

In a May 28 column, publisher Penny Rosenberg told readers of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald they will soon see a reduction in their print editions. Both papers, which started in the 1860s, will move to a three-day-a week publication schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

What’s more, the papers are shifting delivery methods from traditional carriers to the U.S. Mail.

The changes start June 27.

Rosenburg cited variations in news consumption habits, advertising trends, increased newsprint costs and the job market as reasons for the shifts.

Telling readers that a “larger paper is coming soon,” Rosenburg wrote in her column that every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

On the four days a week that newspapers are not printed, Rosenburg said the electronic or E-edition will include news of the day, comics and puzzles. However, it will be a condensed version of the traditional daily news report.

Gazette-Times banner
Corvallis Gazette-Times
Albany Democrat-Herald banner
Albany Democrat-Herald

Economy & Business
