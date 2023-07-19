© 2023 KLCC

Economy & Business

Oregon’s unemployment rate falls in June

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:51 PM PDT
The building that houses the Oregon Employment Department.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped for the fifth consecutive month in June.

The Oregon Employment Department said Wednesday that the rate was 3.5%. That's down from its most recent high of 4.8% in January.

State employment economist Gail Krumeanauer said jobless numbers are approaching their pre-pandemic low.

“In June, the number of unemployed Oregonians fell to 76,000," she said. "And that was the lowest we’d seen since February of 2020.”

Some of the largest gains in June were in government jobs and leisure and hospitality jobs. The largest decline was in wholesale trade.

Oregon’s unemployment rate is just below the national rate of 3.6%

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018 and became News Director in March, 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
