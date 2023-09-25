Bandon considers approval of major resort complex

The proposed resort, dubbed Gravel Point, spans over 25 acres. It would feature a planned 110 hotel rooms and 32 villa-style suites, as well as restaurants and a spa.

Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler said this kind of development shows tourism is a growing part of the city’s economy.

“One of the things about the City of Bandon is our property tax rate is extremely low. So the city increasingly runs on lodging tax," he said. "So from that perspective it would be a good thing for the economy of the city.”

Chandler said the resort could bring in upwards of half a million dollars a year for the city, which is double what Bandon gets in property taxes citywide.

The developers of the resort, Perk Development, estimate a higher number. They say the resort would generate around $1.6 million in lodging tax contributions during its first year of opening.

Some residents are concerned about the resort's impact on traffic, water use and the surrounding neighborhood.

“Where I live we’re taking on a huge portion of it," said Bandon resident Nancy Post, who lives next to the resort site. "It’s huge. And it’s going to have a huge impact on the town.”

Post said she's worried about the resort over-stressing the city's water supply.

Chandler said the developers would be paying around half a million dollars to help upgrade any infrastructure needed, like water and sewer systems.

He also added this hotel would use less water than a residential development, noting an area of this size could fit up to 200 homes.

The planning commission will consider the development Thursday night. Chandler said it’s likely the project won’t be approved then, which would give more opportunities for the public to voice their opinions.

Post said she's planning on appealing an approval of the project by the planning commission, which would force the city council to also review the proposal. The city council could also choose to look into the application on its on, according to Chandler.

