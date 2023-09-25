© 2023 KLCC

Marijuana recalled over Aspergillus contamination will soon be sold

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published September 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT
Jars with cannabis products
Budding
/
Unsplash
In March, the state began requiring tests for strains of the fungus Aspergillus, and recalling marijuana if it tested positive. The Oregon Court of Appeals suspended those restrictions in late August.

Oregon marijuana products that were recalled over a pathogenic mold will soon be approved for sale.

Last month, a court suspended state restrictions on four strains of the fungus Aspergillus in marijuana. The cannabis industry had argued the mold was too common to avoid.

The decision left over 2,000 pounds and 60,000 pre-rolls of recalled marijuana in limbo, as the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission awaited further guidance from the Oregon Health Authority.

On Sept. 20, the OLCC announced it would begin clearing those recalled products for sale.

"OLCC is working to coordinate the release of any such items that have been on hold in [the state’s Cannabis Tracking System]," the agency wrote in a press release.

Mike Getlin, the Board Chair for the Cannabis Industry Alliance of Oregon, celebrated the news, but he said the wait has been frustrating.

“This should have been done within a matter of days, if not, frankly, hours of the judge's ruling," said Getlin. "There are potentially businesses failing even though the court has ordered that this impediment be lifted.”

The suspension on the state's restrictions will expire in February, giving the Oregon Court of Appeals time to review arguments.

Aspergillus spores can cause fungal infections in the immunocompromised, but no cases in Oregon have been linked to cannabis.

Economy & Business Oregon MarijuanacannabisOLCCOregon Health Authority
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter, a former reporting intern and a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
