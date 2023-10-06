What’s open and what’s closed on Monday's federal holiday?

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a federal holiday celebrating and honoring indigenous American peoples. A proclamation to honor this day was signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. This has been recognized as "Columbus Day" since 1971.

While Indigenous Peoples' Day is an official federal holiday, it is not recognized as an official state holiday in Oregon. However, in 2021, prior to Biden's proclamation, the State of Oregon passed legislation indicating the second Monday of October would recognize that Christopher Columbus’s “discovery” of the Americas is historically inaccurate and unworthy of celebration due to his voyage opening the door to “heinous crimes against humanity.”

What’s open and what’s closed?

Most banks are closed.

The stock market is open, but the bond market is closed.

Federal offices and courts will be closed.

U.S. Postal Service offices will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery.

State, County, and City offices in Oregon will be open.

Libraries will be open.

Most school districts, as well as colleges and universities, will be open.

LTD will be operating on its normal schedule.

The Museum of Natural and Cultural History at University of Oregon is usually closed on Mondays. But this Monday, it will be open with FREE admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day. The museum invites community members to peruse 14,000 years of Native culture in Oregon—from the First Americans at Paisley Caves to the dynamic cultures of today's Tribes.

For other area events, check out KLCC’s community calendar, The Shortcut.

