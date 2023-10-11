Adidas president stepping down from post in Portland

The president of Adidas North America, Rupert Campbell, is stepping down at the end of October, the company confirmed to OPB on Tuesday.

Campbell started with Adidas in 2012. He worked for the German-based footwear giant in Europe and Russia before taking over as president of the North American business, headquartered in Portland, in August 2021. More than 1,500 employees work at the Portland campus. An Adidas spokesperson said in a statement Campbell was leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

Campbell took over at a tumultuous time in the global economy as companies struggled with low product demand and supply chain snags resulting from the pandemic-driven downturn. As the company recovered, it found itself at the center of a controversy with one of its celebrity partners of nearly a decade, the musician Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Facing heat from investors and the public, Adidas broke ties with Ye in October 2022after the artist made multiple antisemitic remarks. The company vowed to sell off its inventory of Yeezy products and agreed to send some of the profits to organizations fighting hate and racism. In the last year Adidas has lost more than $400 million due to the defunct partnership.

Overall, for the first time in three decades, Adidas is projecting an annual loss when the final numbers from the fiscal year are tallied.

Campbell will serve in his role as president until the end of October. Arthur Hoeld, member of the Adidas executive board, will take over until a permanent replacement is named.

