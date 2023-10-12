Republic Services workers strike for better healthcare, safer working conditions

Seven Corvallis-based workers for the waste disposal company Republic Services have been on strike for over a month to demand safer working conditions and adequate healthcare. About two dozen union representatives, industry members, and politicians turned out Thursday morning to support the striking workers.

The work stoppage began Sept. 11 after eight months of negotiating for safer working conditions and better healthcare benefits.

Robert Orton, a mechanic for Republic Services, said employees are exposed to materials like medical waste, excrement, and drug paraphernalia everyday, but their work is over a quarter mile away from a decontamination facility or running water.

“You come to work, you get these contaminants on you. All day long, they’re on you. At the end of the day, you’re taking these home to your family,” Orton said.

According to OSHA, waste collection has one of the highest fatality rates of any occupation in the US.

Republic Services didn’t respond to a request for comment.