Oregon lawmakers may fund childcare for semiconductor industry

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:08 PM PST
Oregon Capitol building as pictured from across Court Street. Construction equipment is visible in the front plaza.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Oregon Capitol, as seen on April 6, 2023. The building is undergoing extensive renovations.

Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would put $5 million into a childcare fund for people who work in the semiconductor industry.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to attract high-tech companies to the state.

Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, said before a vote on House Bill 4098 Thursday in the House Committee on Economic Development that he supports the idea, but had some concerns.

“I’ve spent my life working in economic development and trying to help companies expand, and childcare has always been a major impediment," he said. "For me personally though, at some point these large companies need to step up and be part of the solution in helping to fund providing the childcare.”

The committee approved the bill 7-to-3, with all three votes in opposition coming from Republicans. The measure now moves to the legislative budget-writing committee.
