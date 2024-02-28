© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon sees highest gas price increase in the U.S. this week

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:16 AM PST
A person pumps gas into a car.
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
AAA expects gasoline prices in western states to remain volatile over the next several weeks.

Oregon drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump. The average price for regular gas has soared 18 cents to $3.78 a gallon. It’s the largest week-over-week gain for any state in the nation.

It's the time of year that drivers normally see a seasonal increase in gas prices, explained Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon.

“That’s because this is when we have refinery maintenance and the switch to EPA-mandated summer blend fuel which is more expensive to produce than winter blend fuel,” she said. “California always switches earlier than other states and as a result, supplies tighten on the west coast and prices climb. And that is exactly what is happening now.”

Gasoline prices in western states are expected to remain volatile over the next several weeks. Dodds said those traveling for Spring Break should prepare to see rising prices at the pump.

Oregon has no fuel refineries and relies on gasoline supplies from Washington and California. Washington has the nation’s second-largest week-on-week increase at 13 cents per gallon.

 
Tags
Economy & Business gas pricesMarie Dodds
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert