Oregon sees highest gas price increase in the U.S. this week

Oregon drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump. The average price for regular gas has soared 18 cents to $3.78 a gallon. It’s the largest week-over-week gain for any state in the nation.

It's the time of year that drivers normally see a seasonal increase in gas prices, explained Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon.

“That’s because this is when we have refinery maintenance and the switch to EPA-mandated summer blend fuel which is more expensive to produce than winter blend fuel,” she said. “California always switches earlier than other states and as a result, supplies tighten on the west coast and prices climb. And that is exactly what is happening now.”

Gasoline prices in western states are expected to remain volatile over the next several weeks. Dodds said those traveling for Spring Break should prepare to see rising prices at the pump.

Oregon has no fuel refineries and relies on gasoline supplies from Washington and California. Washington has the nation’s second-largest week-on-week increase at 13 cents per gallon.



