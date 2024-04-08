Oregonians have about a month to claim any tax refunds from 2020

This year’s tax filing deadline is coming up soon—Monday, April 15—but there’s another tax deadline that may be costing Oregonians a total of over $15 million.

The IRS gives taxpayers three years to send in unfiled tax returns. After that, any unclaimed refunds become the property of the U.S. Treasury.

Rodney Bearman is a Public Affairs Specialist with the IRS. He said the agency estimates more than 15,000 Oregonians may be entitled to a refund from 2020. But that's not all, Bearman told KLCC.

"Taxpayers potentially could lose more than just the refund of taxes paid or withheld," he said. "For instance, the earned income tax credit for year 2020 was worth as much as $6,600.”

Bearman added that the COVID-era Recovery Rebate Credit was also available for many taxpayers in 2020. That's a credit for individuals who did not receive one or more Economic Impact Payments in 2020.

The deadline for non-filers to submit their 2020 tax return is May 17.

More information is on the IRS website here.

