Roseburg hospital, medical group eliminate 18 jobs while restructuring the health system

Over the next month, Roseburg’s CHI Mercy Health and Centennial Medical Group will eliminate 18 jobs, primarily in leadership support. It’s been described as restructuring.

In a statement to KLCC, Mercy Health CEO and President Russell Woolley cited financial pressures and health system workforce challenges as reasons for the “difficult but necessary” decision to scrub the 18 positions.

About 1,300 people are employed by the hospital and medical group. The current workforce reduction follows a similar move made last spring when 50 full-time employees lost their jobs at Mercy Health.

Hospital leadership has encouraged displaced employees to apply for other available jobs within the organization, as well as outside.

Mercy has been operating as a hospital in Roseburg for 115 years.

In the statement, Woolley said leadership teams “regularly assess operational performance and make adjustments to ensure the long-term sustainability of our organization.”

To that end, he added, restructuring will include a combination of improved scheduling efficiencies, natural employee attrition, agency elimination and reducing contract services. It is unclear how many other positions were impacted by these adjustments.

Woolley said the focus of the restructuring is to create more financial stability in order to “expand care, not reduce it.”

Currently, Mercy Health operates as a 174-bed medical center.