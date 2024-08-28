Union workers at Portland-area Fred Meyer stores joined picket lines, strike set to last through Labor Day

Around three dozen workers joined the picket line at the Fred Meyer in Portland’s Hollywood district Wednesday morning.

Many rallied at the entrance to the parking lot just off Northeast Broadway and 30th Avenue holding signs exclaiming “strike” and telling potential customers driving up to “take a U-turn” and shop elsewhere.

Representatives from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 555 say the strike is a necessary tactic to pressure Fred Meyer’s parent company Kroger to reach an equitable deal. An unfair labor practices strike is a common tool used by organized labor.

Overall, workers at 28 Portland-area stores are on strike. About 4,500 Fred Meyer workers in the metro area are represented by the union.

“Our membership came out in overwhelming support of this action,” Dan Clay, UFCW Local 555 president said. “And the community has our back.”

The sides continue to disagree on financial issues, like wage scales and pensions. They’re expected back at the bargaining table on Thursday and Friday. Union leaders say the strike will last until Tuesday morning unless a deal is reached before then.

Todd Kammeyer, the president of Fred Meyer, said the grocery chain respects employees’ right to organize.

“While the company supports our associates’ decision,” Kammeyer said in a statement, “Fred Meyer will remain open to serve the Portland community with access to fresh food, essentials, and pharmacy services.”

A spokesperson said in a statement that Fred Meyer is one of Oregon’s largest unionized employers with 13,000 workers in the state.