© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Union workers at Portland-area Fred Meyer stores joined picket lines, strike set to last through Labor Day

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kyra Buckley
Published August 28, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
Wanda Coleman, a cashier at the Hollywood Fred Meyers, holds a sign indicating she is on strike.
Anna Lueck
/
OPB
Wanda Coleman, a cashier at the Hollywood Fred Meyers, poses with her strike sign.

Around three dozen workers joined the picket line at the Fred Meyer in Portland’s Hollywood district Wednesday morning.

Many rallied at the entrance to the parking lot just off Northeast Broadway and 30th Avenue holding signs exclaiming “strike” and telling potential customers driving up to “take a U-turn” and shop elsewhere.

Representatives from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 555 say the strike is a necessary tactic to pressure Fred Meyer’s parent company Kroger to reach an equitable deal. An unfair labor practices strike is a common tool used by organized labor.

Overall, workers at 28 Portland-area stores are on strike. About 4,500 Fred Meyer workers in the metro area are represented by the union.

“Our membership came out in overwhelming support of this action,” Dan Clay, UFCW Local 555 president said. “And the community has our back.”

The sides continue to disagree on financial issues, like wage scales and pensions. They’re expected back at the bargaining table on Thursday and Friday. Union leaders say the strike will last until Tuesday morning unless a deal is reached before then.

Todd Kammeyer, the president of Fred Meyer, said the grocery chain respects employees’ right to organize.

“While the company supports our associates’ decision,” Kammeyer said in a statement, “Fred Meyer will remain open to serve the Portland community with access to fresh food, essentials, and pharmacy services.”

A spokesperson said in a statement that Fred Meyer is one of Oregon’s largest unionized employers with 13,000 workers in the state.
Tags
Economy & Business United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555Fred Meyer
Kyra Buckley