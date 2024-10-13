Coming to Corvallis: Gordon Hotel and Residence aims to fill housing, lodging need

A new riverfront hotel and high-end housing project is in the works for downtown Corvallis. It's a project of the Eugene-based Obie Companies.

The new development at 1st Street and Madison Avenue along the Willamette River is expected to include a 75-room boutique hotel and 92 private residences.

Brian Obie is riding on the success of his Gordon hotel brand in Eugene. When asked, “Why Corvallis?” the 83 year-old developer said he’s meeting a serious need.

“There’s 20,000 people that arrive in Corvallis, work all day and leave that evening because they can’t find a place to live, they can't find housing," he said. "So, we expect the market rate apartments to fill rapidly.”

The mixed-use property will be built on the site of the Old Flat Tail Brewery and Blackledge Warehouse. Obie said local contractors will salvage items to repurpose in the new design.

“History is important," Obie said. “When developing a building project, we look back to the last 100 years of a community’s history and natural environment to plan and design something that will enrich and inspire for the next 100 years.”

Groundbreaking in Corvallis is expected in February.

In downtown Eugene, Obie Companies has developed properties at the 5th Street Public Market including the Market District and Inn at the 5th, as well as the Gordon Hotel and Gordon Residences. In 2022, the Gordon Hotel in Eugene was named one of “TripAdvisor’s hottest new U.S. hotels,” one of only two Oregon properties to receive such a designation.

Here is a simulated aerial view of the upcoming Gordon Hotel in Corvallis.

