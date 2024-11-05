Franz Bakery workers strike in Springfield, seeking a better contract

Unionized workers at the Franz Bakery in Springfield have gone on strike in a bid for a better contract.

Picketers said this strike affects more than 180 workers at the site—spanning production, sanitation, intake and shipping jobs. It began on Oct. 31.

Brad Currier, a union member and Franz worker, said the union is asking for more reliable time off, higher wages, and new safety measures.

He said bargaining with leadership hasn’t gone smoothly, and the workers' previous contract with the company expired in July.

“They’re choosing to ignore our asks and our requests," said Currier. "They’re choosing not to take action."

Currier said currently, some supervisors aren't being punished for lapses in safety procedures which could risk a serious accident, such as someone losing a limb.

Meanwhile, Currier said workers face unpredictable schedules, and are often forced to work on their scheduled days off.

Union Executive Board Vice President Steve Dade said he's worked at Franz for 28 years, and missed hundreds of important events with his daughter due to his job. He said he doesn't want other families to have that experience.

"I feel like that's my duty before I retire, because I'm within my last year right now—I want to make sure they have quality of life so they don't miss out on their kids growing up as well," said Dade.

Currier said this strike could make it difficult for Franz to stock shelves. He said the Springfield facility produces around 250,000 loaves per day.

"We are withholding our labor so they understand we are serious about these changes," said Currier. "Hopefully they come to the table and realize that this is a necessity that needs to happen before any market share is lost."

In an email to KLCC, the Franz Bakery said the strike is disappointing, as the company was already open to further negotiations at the bargaining table.

"We will operate during the strike and are committed to finding a resolution to bring our employees back to work," the company wrote. "Our goal is for a healthy outcome for our employees, and resolution for this negotiation is our utmost priority."

