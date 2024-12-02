Bigfoot Beverages stops recognizing its workers union amid strike

Bigfoot Beverages, the Oregon-based drinks distributor, has stopped recognizing its workers union amid an ongoing strike. Union representatives say the move is illegal.

The workers have been on strike for more than 70 days, seeking a contract that retains their pensions, rather than transitioning to a 401(k). According to the union, this is required for employees to qualify for the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust.

However, in an internal memo shared with KLCC from Nov. 26, Bigfoot Beverages said it was now ceasing collective bargaining, and moving forward with its latest contract offer.

This came after Bigfoot leadership said they received a petition from a majority of the bargaining unit, expressing they wished to leave the union.

“We are grateful you have put your trust in our team and look forward to establishing a direct relationship with you, without a union,” the company wrote to its workers in the memo.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A picket line outside of Bigfoot Beverages in Eugene on Dec. 2, 2024.

However, workers can’t leave a union through just a petition, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Instead, after at least 30% of workers petition to decertify, it must go to a unit-wide vote.

A spokesperson for Bigfoot Beverages said they couldn't immediately confirm whether a decertification vote had taken place.

Edwin Powell, a member of the union’s bargaining committee, said Bigfoot’s striking workers weren’t included in any such election.

“The union is us, the employees," said Powell. “The employees are still out every day. Every day we're willing to wait to get our contract with our pension and get back to work.”

Matthew McQuaid, a Teamsters spokesperson, said they’re unaware of any striking workers who have signed this petition. The union has now filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint with the NLRB.

“The strike isn't over just because Bigfoot thinks it's over,” said Powell. “They still have to come to bargaining and settle this.”

