As tariffs take hold, here’s a summary of Oregon’s biggest imports and exports

President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed taxes on imported goods from major trading partners Canada, Mexico and China — and that could send shockwaves through Oregon’s economy.

Oregon imported more than $28 billion worth of goods from other countries last year, mainly from Japan and Taiwan, as well as from two of the countries affected by the tariffs: Canada and China. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Foreign Trade Division, accessed through wisertrade.org, and analyzed with the help of Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.

The imported goods include a range of products. In 2024, Oregon imported nearly $100 million worth of furniture like mattresses and light fixtures from China, and another $78 million worth of toys, sports equipment and games, or parts for those things. Another target of tariffs, Canada, sent just over $742 million worth of fertilizer to Oregon last year.

Economists warn that tariffs could raise prices on those imports and invite retaliatory moves from targeted countries. China and Canada quickly responded with retaliatory tariffs, and Mexico is expected to announce countermeasures Sunday.

Last year, Oregon exported just over $34 billion worth of goods to the world, headed to places like Malaysia and three countries that now face tariffs: Mexico, China and Canada.

Top among Oregon’s exports and imports are computer chips and the components to help design and build them. The semiconductor industry employs more than 30,000 Oregonians, and some of the world’s biggest computer chip firms have a significant presence in the state.

