UPS will cut more than 200 workers as it temporarily closes its North Portland shipping hub for upgrades

A well-known employer in Portland is shedding hundreds of jobs.

The United Parcel Service is cutting 244 workers from its shipping hub in North Portland starting May 30, according to a notice filed with the state last week. The UPS building on Swan Island will also close temporarily starting in July.

“There are 916 hourly employees assigned to this facility, but only 244 inside manual workers are expected to experience an employment loss as a result of this closure,” Lori Cruz, UPS human resources business partner director, wrote in the notice. “UPS will attempt to mitigate this impact by offering work to affected employees in other positions where possible.”

Worldwide, UPS employs more than 450,000 workers and operates in over 200 countries. In 2024, the company reported a $5.8 billion profit, down from $6.7 billion the previous year.

The temporary closure and permanent layoffs in Portland are part of an overall strategy to consolidate facilities and boost automation at dozens of UPS shipping hubs across the country. The company announced the plan shortly after negotiating a new contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters labor union allowing for some automation.

The Portland region has seen a series of layoff announcements from major companies over the last year. Athletic shoe giant Nike cut over 700 workers at its Beaverton campus last April. Global technology firm Intel shed 1,300 jobs at its Hillsboro campus, which acts as the company’s main research and development site. Wells Fargo bank said it would cut 500 employees from its Hillsboro call center by the end of 2025.

UPS also cut staff last year. In April 2024 the shipping giant closed its North Portland sorting warehouse. In the process it cut 312 part-time employees and 19 full-time workers, according to the company’s notice to the state.

In February, state data showed Oregon’s workforce totaled just over 2 million people. The unemployment rate is a relatively low 4.5%, however that’s the highest rate Oregon has seen since August 2021.

State officials also received notice last week that software company Adobe is closing its office in Southwest Portland. Employees will be offered the opportunity to relocate, but the closure could result in more than 40 layoffs.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

